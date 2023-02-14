Kingsley Coman's goal against PSG meant he became the player to win the most Champions League games in their first 50 appearances in the competition.

Coman scores winner against PSG

Bayern Munich take 1-0 lead to Allianz Arena

Frenchman's goal secured him big record

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris-born Coman was the difference as Bayern Munich took a 1-0 win away with them from the Parc des Princes in the Champions League last 16, giving Paris Saint-Germain plenty of work to do to turn the tie around away from home in the second leg. In scoring the goal that secured his side the win, Coman also broke a record that not even Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi can claim to have next to their name.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Slotting the ball beneath Gianluigi Donnarumma with a first-time effort 53 minutes into the game, Coman secured his 39th Champions League victory in just his 50th appearance in the competition.

His strike gives the German champions a big advantage heading into a second leg at the Allianz, where they could knock out a huge rival in their pursuit of a seventh European crown. It was Coman who scored the only goal when the two sides met in the 2020 final which Bayern also won 1-0, securing the club their second continental treble.

Neither Ronaldo nor Messi will be able to correct that record having been around in the competition for much longer. But while the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner can respond by potentially inspiring PSG to a comeback in Munich, Ronaldo now plays his football in Saudi Arabia and can only watch on while smashing in the goals for Al-Nassr, in the hope that Messi cannot top his record as the all-time top Champions League top scorer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

@Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR COMAN? Any hopes of a deep run into the tournament and potentially winning European football's most coveted prize hinge on the likes of Coman and Bayern's other star players coming up with the goods when it matters most, like he did against his former employers at the Parc des Princes.