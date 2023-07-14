Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape and one count of attempted rape after retrial

Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of one count of rape and one count of attempted rape following a retrial.

The former Manchester City footballer, who has been released by the club, had been accused of attacking two women at his mansion during the pandemic.

Mendy has continually denied the charges levelled against him.

The 28-year-old Mendy needed a retrial for the two counts and a jury deliberated for three hours before clearing him of both counts on Friday.

In January, the left-back was found not guilty of six counts of rape.

One of the alleged victims that was central to the retrial - known as Woman Two - alleged that Mendy raped her during the same incident as two counts from which he was previously cleared.

He has claimed the sexual encounters were consensual throughout the trial.

As the verdict was read out, Sky News reports that Mendy was in "absolute tears" before greeting the friends that had attended the trial to support him.

Mendy won the Premier League three times during his time at City and was also part of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018.