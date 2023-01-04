Benfica will hold out for Enzo Fernandez release clause as Chelsea suffer setback in transfer pursuit - report

Benfica will refuse to sell midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea unless his £106 million release clause is paid up front.

Chelsea eager to sign Argentine star

But Benfica see no need to let him go

Portuguese club want release clause to be met

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Benfica will not sell Fernandez to Chelsea at their current offer, said to be close to the release clause, according to Record. They want any fee to be paid upfront.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues have so far insisted they won't budge from their current valuation, even though they're said to have already lodged a bid of around £100 million. It was previously reported that Chelsea wanted to pay £112 million (€127m/$135m) in three instalments. With a strong desire to strengthen the midfield, the Stamford Bridge club may decide to return to the table before the end of the month.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fernandez's excellent World Cup with Argentina skyrocketed his market value and Chelsea view him as one of the next big stars in world football.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDEZ? The midfielder is reportedly interested in a January move, but it seems he'll be made to wait and see whether Chelsea trigger his release clause in the coming weeks.