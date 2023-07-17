'It sounds mad but it doesn't surprise' - Ben Foster thrilled to be facing Man Utd and Chelsea in pre-season with Wrexham

Ben Foster is thrilled to face clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea in pre-season with Wrexham.

WHAT HAPPENED? After helping Wrexham clinch the National League title, veteran goalkeeper Foster extended his at the club by signing a one-year contract extension.

He is now thrilled to face Premier League giants like Chelsea and Manchester United in Wrexham's pre-season tour in the US.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the BBC, Foster said, "Some of my mates who don't really follow football are like 'What you going to America for?' I say 'We are playing some pre-season games.' They are like, 'Who you playing out there?' Man United, Galaxy and Chelsea and they're like 'What, but you're Wrexham.' I know but this is where this club is at the minute and it sounds mad, but it doesn't surprise, does it? It doesn't surprise that we are playing these sort of teams. That's the way this club is going nowadays and it's brilliant to see and long may it continue as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Dragons, who will play in the English Football League for the first time in 15 years this season, jetted off to the USA on Sunday and will play their first match of the pre-season tour on July 19.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Phil Parkinson's side will face Chelsea in their first match of the tour, followed by games against LA Galaxy II on July 22 and Manchester United on July 25. Their last game of the tour is against Philadelphia Union on July 28.