Ben Chilwell limps away injured from Chelsea's win over Dinamo Zagreb with World Cup looming

Ben Chilwell was in discomfort as he was helped down the tunnel at full-time after Chelsea beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Chilwell pulled up injured in Chelsea win

Clutched hamstring and helped off field

Fears he will now miss World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Chilwell pulled up clutching his leg in the final minutes of Chelsea's Champions League victory over Dinamo, immediately coming to a halt and sitting himself down on the touchline. The England international was unable to continue for what little remained of the game and hobbled down the tunnel after the full-time whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BT Sport after the game, manager Graham Potter admitted: "Yeah, it [the injury] doesn't look positive. It's a hamstring and we'll have to scan it and see how it is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The scenes were concerning for both Chelsea and England fans alike. Chilwell was unable to put weight on his leg as he was helped by two people to hop down the tunnel at Stamford Bridge, having seemingly pulled his left hamstring. With England kicking off their World Cup campaign in less than three weeks, his availability for the tournament has suddenly been plunged into doubt.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's a huge blow for Chilwell who ruptured his ACL in November 2021, and only returned to action at the beginning of this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHILWELL? Chelsea need to swiftly assess the damage to their left-back, who looked visibly distressed by the injury. A closer look will identify the severity of the injury, but with the World Cup some three weeks away, he's now in a race against time to be fit.