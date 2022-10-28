Bellingham is Real Madrid's top summer transfer target as they free up non-EU spaces in squad

Real Madrid have identified Jude Bellingham as their primary target for next summer's transfer window.

Clubs around Europe interested in 19-year-old

Los Blancos in the running for signing

He is their number one target

WHAT'S HAPPENING? There looks set to be an almighty transfer battle for Bellingham when the summer transfer window opens after the end of the season. Madrid are one of several teams who have been heavily linked with the England midfielder and GOAL understands that he is their top target ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham is by no means unhappy at Borussia Dortmund, although given his performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, he is approaching the stage where he is keen to make the step to a side competing for the top honours. Alongside Madrid, each of the 'Big Six' clubs in the Premier League have been linked with a move at one time or another.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While it will be more complex for Los Blancos to include Bellingham in their squad given the non-EU registration rules in La Liga, the Spanish and European champions have freed up enough space for the signing. Brazilian trio Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Eder Militao have all recently received Spanish citizenship so none of them will occupy any of the three non-EU spaces.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? After helping Dortmund into the Champions League knockouts, the next big milestone for the youngster is the World Cup where he looks increasingly likely to be handed a starting place for England. A stand-out tournament in Qatar will only increase the chances of him leaving the Bundesliga next summer.