Bellerin pledges to plant 3,000 trees for every Arsenal win for the remainder of the 2019-20 Premier League season

The Gunners vice captain has partnered with global charity One Tree Planted and has made the promise ahead of the resumption of football in England

Hector Bellerin has pledged to plant 3,000 trees for every win amass between now and the end of the season.

The Gunners return to action in the Premier League on Wednesday night after a 102-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic when they take on at Etihad Stadium.

That will be the first of 10 remaining league games for Mikel Arteta’s side, with victories vital as they attempt to earn a spot in next season’s .

More teams

Any wins will now have added significance to Bellerin, who has partnered with global charity One Tree Planted and committed to plant 3,000 trees for every success the Gunners enjoy before the end of the campaign.

“As a child growing up in , I spent a lot of my with my grandad in his garden planting trees and playing in forests so it’s an issue very close to my heart,” said Bellerin.

“When I saw the great work that One Tree Planted do, not just the planting of the trees but within the communities as well, I knew it was something that I wanted to get involved in. I hope that by doing this and using my platform, others will see how important it is to look after our world and donate to a cause which really affects us all.”

Bellerin is well known for his stance on environmental issues and has spoken at length about subjects such as single-use plastics and the effects of climate change on society.

His partnership with One Tree Planted aims to draw attention to the fact that, according to a recent study, 4,500 acres of forest are cleared every hour leading to catastrophic effects on wildlife, ecosystems and weather patterns.

Article continues below

Diana Chaplin, Canopy Director of One Tree Planted, said: "It's great to know that there are champions for the environment in the sports world. Hector's passion for nature goes beyond words to make a real impact on the ground and help us plant trees where they're needed most.

“This will have a lasting benefit for people, nature, and wildlife for many years to come."

Fans are invited to join the campaign and help plant even more trees to make a positive impact for the great outdoors. More details can be found here.