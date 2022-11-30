'Best believe I'll be ready!' - Injured Pulisic has made USMNT vow ahead of Netherlands World Cup last 16 tie, reveals McKennie

Christian Pulisic has vowed to be get fit for the USMNT's World Cup round of 16 tie against the Netherlands after getting injured against Iran.

USMNT beat Iran to progress

Pulisic got injured in the match

Should be ready to take on Netherlands

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT got the better of Iran in their final group-stage match on Tuesday, with Pulisic scoring the only goal of the match in the 38th minute. However, in the process of scoring the goal after connecting to Sergino Dest's cross, he collided with Iran's keeper Alireza Beiranvand. The 24-year-old gingerly got to his feet after receiving treatment, but he had to be substituted at half-time and was taken to hospital for checks. Pulisic's teammate Weston McKennie has since confirmed that he is doing well and should be fit to take to the pitch on Saturday against the Netherlands.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I sent him a text and checked on him, and he said, 'Best believe I'll be ready on Saturday," said McKennie.

"Obviously we're very thankful that he threw his body there. At the end it was a heart-drop sinking moment, but we got it done and we're excited to still be here.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: US Soccer stated that Pulisic was taken to the hospital and has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion that was termed "day to day" in terms of recovery time. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter was elated with the commitment that the forward showed and also revealed that the team had a video call with the player to get an update on his condition. "We got to speak to him and he's in good spirits," Berhalter told reporters. "That's what he does, that's the special quality he has and as soon as a goal is wide he goes in with intensity. He crashes the box and makes it really difficult for defenders with his change of pace. It's a wonderful thing when one of your best players is also one of the most hard-working. He's certainly that. I can't say enough positive things about Christian."

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The Chelsea forward should be available for selection when Berhalter's troops clash against the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16 tie at the Khalifa International Stadium.