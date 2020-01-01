Beckham’s Real Madrid move kept Giggs at Man Utd as Inter circled for Red Devils legend

The Welshman, who spent his entire career at Old Trafford, admits he could have taken on a new challenge had another winger not departed in 2003

Ryan Giggs admits David Beckham’s 2003 switch to contributed significantly to him remaining a one-club man, with readying an approach for the legend before another winger headed for the exits.

Two iconic figures at Old Trafford found themselves generating transfer talk while at the peak of their powers.

Both were proven winners and key parts of Sir Alex Ferguson’s plans, but a door was to be opened for one to take on a new challenge.

More teams

Giggs was aware of the speculation suggesting that he was a target for giants Inter, but never got as far as discussing a transfer to .

That is because Madrid swooped in to add Beckham to their collection of ‘Galacticos’, with the captain prepared to leave his comfort zone and enhance his reputation as a man who transcended his chosen sport.

Quizzed by Sky Sports on how close he came to leaving during a 14-year stint as a senior star with United, current boss Giggs said: “Not really, but as a footballer you always want a challenge and I felt there was one at the start of every season, whether it was defending the league, winning it back, or having won a couple of leagues in a row and wanting to go on to win the . There was always a challenge.

“Around 2002-2003, the summer that David Beckham left, there was talk of me potentially going to Inter Milan.

“I hadn't heard anything but I then didn't have the greatest of starts to the next season but I ended up doing OK. There was a lot of talk of one of us going [at the end of the 2002-03 season].

Article continues below

“David ended up going, but that was probably the closest I ever got to leaving. But I never wanted to leave. I always wanted that challenge every year. I was part of a team that I loved playing for.”

Giggs took in 963 appearances for United, scoring 168 goals, and helped himself to an enviable haul of major honours.

When he retired in 2014 his collection included 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cup wins, two Champions League crowns and a Club World Cup.