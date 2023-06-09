BBC forced to apologise after Declan Rice calls West Ham ‘f*cking massive’ live on air during jubilant Europa Conference League trophy parade

The BBC were forced to issue an apology after Declan Rice called West Ham "f*cking massive" live on air during their bus parade celebrations.

West Ham won the Conference League

Fist major trophy since 1965

BBC apologised after Rice swore on air

WHAT HAPPENED? After West Ham concluded their parade, the England international addressed a jubilant crowd who flocked to the Old Town Hall in Stratford to celebrate their Europa Conference League win over Fiorentina, their first major trophy since 1980. However, during his speech, an over-enthusiastic Rice swore live on air, leaving BBC in a spot of bother.

WHAT THEY SAID: "To be honest with you, I didn't expect this many people tonight. But it is West Ham, and we are f*cking massive, aren't we?!" he exclaimed, which was received with loud cheers from the fans.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Rice completed his address, the BBC quickly asked for pardon as they said live on air: "Once again we do apologise for the language of Declan Rice."

Meanwhile, Hammers manager David Moyes hailed the support of their fans and said: "Incredible. We had incredible support in Prague and here in East London is sensational. We had a brilliant night. What a finish by Jarrod Bowen and it was a great moment for us all. We will enjoy what we have done just now - 14 wins and one draw in the Europa Conference League. Last year we got to a semi-final but this year we have won the final!"

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Rice might have played his last game for West Ham as chairman Danny Sullivan informed that the midfielder will be sold this summer, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich all vying for his services - although the Gunners appear to be the frontrunners.