Bayern taught Chelsea a Champions League lesson - Jorginho

The Blues midfielder saw his side well beaten at home in the first leg and they now need a minor miracle to qualify for the next round

Jorginho admits that were taught a lesson by in their 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge which leaves the Blues with a mountain to climb to reach the quarter-finals.

Serge Gnabry scored the first two goals early in the second half and Robert Lewandowski added a third before Marcos Alonso was sent off late on to cap a miserable night for the Blues.

Frank Lampard’s side were thoroughly outclassed in the first leg of the last-16 tie and Jorginho acknowledged that Bayern are serious contenders to win the Champions League outright.

"It is very difficult to say anything right now because it was a difficult game and we just saw a big team," Jorginho told reporters at Stamford Bridge. "So, we know we have a lot to improve and they showed so many things to us that we can learn from our mistakes and from them as well.

"They were really, really good and we couldn’t press very well. I think we were not compact on the pitch and not pressing as a team. So that made them confident with the ball and they could play easily.

"At this level, if you concede a chance, they can kill you and when you create you have to score, even if you are playing worse than the other team because then things can change.

"We had a big team against us. I think they are playing to win the Champions League, honestly, because they are confident on the ball, tactically they are very good. The result tells you everything."

The Blues’ vice-captain will miss the trip to Munich in three weeks’ time after being booked for dissent after complaining about a decision from referee Clement Turpin and he is disappointed to be sitting out the game at the Allianz Arena.

"I would like to be able to play the second game to help my team-mates, but unfortunately I can’t so I support them from home," added Jorginho.

Next up, the Blues face Bournemouth away in the Premier League and then welcome to Stamford Bridge in the in what looks like their last realistic chance of silverware.

Jorginho admits that overcoming such a humbling defeat will be difficult but he issued a rallying cry to his team-mates to keep fighting, with a top-four spot in the Premier League still within their grasp.

"It is really tough for the changing room, for us, but we have the other competitions and we still have another game," said Jorginho.

"Anything can happen because, in football, you never know. We just have to believe in ourselves, don’t put our heads down.

"We need to keep working, keep pushing, because we are a good team. We need to believe, work hard and be together."