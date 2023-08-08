They just won't give up! Bayern prepare fourth Harry Kane bid worth €110m despite striker leaning towards Tottenham stay

Bayern Munich are not ready to give up their pursuit of Tottenham captain Harry Kane as they are ready to make a fourth bid for him.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern have seen three bids turned down by Spurs this summer but are not to be deterred as they look set to prepare another offer according to Sky Sport in Germany. The latest bid will be in the region of €110 million (£95m/$121m) with the Bavarian's thinking this amount will be finally enough to lure Kane away from north London. It is said that the striker wants the issue to be resolved this week and at this moment expects to stay at Spurs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern are yet to strengthen their forward line this summer with the arrivals of Kim Min-jae, Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro helping to improve other areas of the Bundesliga champions' side. The departure of Sadio Mane has left room for an attacker and Thomas Tuchel seems determined to make Kane that addition.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Should Bayern ultimately submit a fourth bid, there's a chance Spurs chairman Daniel Levy might accept, meaning Kane will be playing in Germany this season. Spurs' Premier League campaign gets underway against Brentford on August 13 whereas Bayern's Bundesliga season kicks off against Werder Bremen on August 18.