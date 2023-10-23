Trouble for Thomas Tuchel! Bayern Munich plunged into injury crisis as nasty Leon Goretzka fracture is revealed

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka fractured his hand during the team's 3-1 victory against Mainz, and he will miss the team's upcoming games.

WHAT HAPPENED? The degree of the damage was confirmed by a scan, according to Bayern, and the player "underwent a successful operation." The length of the player's unavailability was not disclosed by the club. Goretzka sustained the hand injury immediately after scoring Bayern's third goal in Mainz, after returning from Germany's international duty.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goretzka's injury comes at a bad moment for the German champions, who already have a number of players sidelined. Along with Neuer, who hasn't played for Bayern since November 2022 due to a skiing accident that left him with a broken leg, the champions are also without Serge Gnabry, Noussair Mazraoui, Raphael Guerreiro and Dayot Upamecano.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern will next be in action when they take on Turkish giants, Galatasaray on Tuesday, October 24 in the Champions League.