Bayern Munich vs Koln: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will take on Koln and hope to further add to their five-point lead at the top of Bundesliga table on Tuesday. The German champions go into the match on an unbeaten run of 14 games.
The Bavarians have only lost once this season in the Bundesliga and although they dropped points against RB Leipzig in their previous outing, coach Julian Nagelsmann will be confident of getting another win in the bag in front of their home crowd.
Koln will take confidence from the massive 7-1 win over Werder Bremen, which arrived just in time after a string of poor results for the team. However, taking points off Bayern away from home will still be a monumental task.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Bayern Munich vs Koln date & kick-off time
Game:
Bayern Munich vs Koln
Date:
January 24, 2022
Kick-off:
7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET / 1:00am IST (Jan 25)
Venue:
Allianz Arena
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Koln on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+.
Sky Sports will telecast for the game in the United Kingdom (UK).
The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
US
N/A
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/HD
Sony LIV
Bayern Munich squad & team news
Bayern have Lucas Hernandez, Sadio Mane, Mazraoui, Manuel Neuer and Sarr unavailable for selection due to injuries.
New signing Yann Sommer, who replaced the injured Neuer in goal and made his debut against Leipzig, is set to continue in between the sticks.
Bayern Munich predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Choupo-Moting
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sommer, Ulreich
Defenders
Davies, Stanisic, Blind, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano
Midfielders
Musiala, Gravenberch, Sabitzer, Wanner, Goretzka, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Sane , Muller, Tel, Choupo-Moting
Koln squad and team news
Koln could be without their latest injury worry, Ellyes Skhiri, who was forced off the field in the team's big win over Werder Bremen.
He joins Mark Uth, Kristian Pedersen, Luca Kilian, Jan Thielmann, Sebastian Andersson and Florian Dietz on the treatment table.
Koln predicted XI: Schwabe; Schmitz, Soldo, Chabot, Hector; Maina, Skhiri, Martel, Kainz; Tigges, Huseinbasic
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Horn, Schwabe, Kobbing
Defenders
Schmitz, Pederson Hubers, Soldo, Kilian, Chabot, Strauch, Smajic
Midfielders
Martel, Jubicic, Huseinbasic, Kainz, Hector, Schindler, Duda, Skhiri, Thielmann, Maina, Limnios, Schwirten, Olesen
Forwards
Andersson, Uth, Tigges, Adamyan, Lemperle, Selke, Schmid, Dietz