Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim : Lineups and LIVE updates

Bayern Munich lock horns with Hoffenheim as they look to extend the gap between them and BVB at the top of the table

After a shambolic Champions League defeat, Bayern Munich looks to solidify their position in the Bundesliga when they face Hoffenheim at home. Thomas Tuchel will be more determined than ever to prove his worth as Bayern’s manager.

The former Chelsea manager was battered by Pep Guardiola’s men in Manchester as the Bavarians struggled away from home. With Dortmund chasing the record holders, Tuchel would be hoping to see his new team beat his old employees to the title.

The Bavarian giants are just two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund and a win could help them increase the gap and put more pressure on their rivals. With the Bundesliga reaching the latter stages, 6 wins and a draw for Tuchel's men could see them regain the German crown.

After a 14-game winless streak in Germany’s top division, Hoffenheim have returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga with 3 successive victories.

Victories against Hertha Berlin, Schalke 04, and Werder Bremen saw ‘s men rise from the relegation zone and bridge a gap worth 5 points between themselves and the drop zone.

Although the Bavarians defeated the away side 2-0 the last time they locked horns, Tuchel’s men would be fully concentrated on their Champions League tie against Manchester City, and Hoffenheim could get an opportunity to produce an upset at the Allianz Arena.

A win away from home could see The Blues rise to the 11th spot in the table and receive some breathing space.

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim confirmed line-ups

Bayern Munich XI (4-3-3): Sommer; Cancelo, Pavard, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Musiala, Muller; Coman, Gnabry, Sane

Hoffenheim XI (3-5-2): Baumann; Kabak, Brooks, Akpoguma; Kaderabek, Geiger, Becker, Angelino, Kramaric; Baumgartner; Bebou

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

The reigning German champions host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on the 20th of April as the English heavyweights travel to Germany with a 3-0 lead. Tuchel's men then face Mainz away from home on the 22nd of April before hosting Hertha on the 30th of April.