Bayern Munich vs Freiburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will want nothing less than three points when they take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The German champions have had an unimpressive start to the season and have just one victory in their last five games.
Julian Nagelsmann's team started October with a 4-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen. They were then held by Borussia Dortmund in a game that saw Kingsley Coman get a red card to add to Bayern's woes.
Freiburg find themselves in second place in the league table, having secured two more points than Bayern in the same number of matches. They are two points behind league leaders Union Berlin.
Bayern Munich vs Freiburg date & kick-off time
Game:
Bayern Munich vs Freiburg
Date:
October 16, 2022
Kick-off:
6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET / 11:00pm IST
Venue:
Allianz Arena, Munich
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Freiburg on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed via ESPN+ app.
In the United Kingdom (UK), Sky Sports Football is showing the game between Freiburg and Bayern Munich on TV, with a live stream available through the Sky Sports app.
Fans in India can catch Bayern Munich vs Freiburg on the Sony Sports Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Sky Sports Arena
Sky Sports app
US
N/A
ESPN+
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/ HD
Sony Liv
Bayern Munich squad & team news
Thomas Muller is set to return to the Bayern matchday squad having missed their last game as a precaution.
However, Julian Nagelsmann continues to be without Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer and Bouna Sarr who are sidelined due to injuries and Kingsley Coman who is suspended for the game.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Neuer, Ulreich
Defenders
Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano
Midfielders
Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Muller, Tel
Freiburg squad and team news
Christian Streich has a few injury doubts going into a big game against defending champions Bayern.
Kimberly Ezekwem has been ruled out due to a muscle strain whereas Manuel Gulde, Roland Sallai and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh are all doubtful to make it to the squad.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Uphoff, Atubolu, Flekken
Defenders
Gulde, Lienhart, Siquet, Kubler, Ezekwem, Sildillia, Ginter, Gunter, Schlotterbeck
Midfielders
Schmid, Eggestein, Kyereh, Keitel, Sallai, Wagner, Grifo, Hofler, Jeong, Weisshaupt, Rohl, Doan
Forwards
Schade, Peterson, Holer, Gregoritsch, Burkart