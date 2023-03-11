Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Lineups and LIVE updates

Julian Nagelsmann and Co. shift their focus towards the Bundesliga title charge after eliminating PSG in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich have no time to relax as they will hope to record nothing less than a win when 13th-placed Augsburg visit them at the Allianz Arena.

Having handed Paris Saint-Germain their second successive Round of 16 exit in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week, Bayern Munich will be full of confidence and many would believe the 3-0 aggregate result against the Qatari-backed club has given Julian Nagelsmann's side a great boost as they are tied on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

However, it is easier said than done for the Bavarians, who suffered one of their only two defeats in the Bundesliga this season against Augsburg, a narrow 1-0 defeat at the WWK Arena. Although Bayern will be keen on revenge, they must also be wary of Enrico Maaßen's side, who have picked up some form of late.

Indeed, playing at the Allianz Arena is no cakewalk for any visiting side. Augsburg haven't had a great time on the road this season, winning just one game out of their last seven away trips. The task in front of them becomes all the more daunting considering they last handed Bayern Munich a home defeat back in May 2015.

A win is important for either side, which goes without saying. But Bayern cannot avoid any further slip-ups, while Augsburg need to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg confirmed lineups

Bayern Munich XI (3-4-3): Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt; Cancelo, Kimmich, Musiala, Davies; Gnabry, Mané, Sané

Augsburg XI (4-4-2): Gikiewicz; Gummy, Gouweleeuw, Bauer, Pedersen; Maier, Engels, Baumgartlinger, Berisha; Demirović, Beljo

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern Munich will take a tricky away trip to Bayer Leverkusen on next Sunday, 19th March, followed by a potential title-decider against Borussia Dortmund on 1st April.