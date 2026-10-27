Bayern Munich coach reveal Vincent Kompany update after training ground collapse

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Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is gradually improving in hospital following a frightening collapse during a reserve-team training session last week. Assistant coach Aaron Danks confirmed the Belgian remains in good spirits, though the club has yet to set a timeline for his return to the dugout.

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Kompany recovers in hospital after collapse

Bayern manager Kompany is slowly recovering after a serious health scare last Friday. The 40-year-old collapsed during a training session and was immediately rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention.

The Belgian is now expected to remain sidelined for a number of weeks. Kompany had been battling a virus in the days leading up to the incident, which had already forced him to miss several first-team sessions.

The club are taking absolutely no chances with his recovery. Bayern medical staff are closely monitoring his progress, but they have refused to place a definitive timeframe on his eventual return to the touchline.

Danks provides positive update on manager

Bayern assistant coach Danks stepped in to handle media duties on Tuesday. He provided a much-needed positive update on Kompany's condition, reassuring supporters that the manager is heading in the right direction.

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Danks confirmed he spent a short amount of time with Kompany in hospital on Monday. He noted that the pair completely avoided any discussion regarding football or specific tactical plans during their friendly catch-up.

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"He is in good spirits. It looks like every day he is getting better," Danks explained, as quoted by Reuters. "There are no major updates in terms of diagnosis or return to work. Let him rest, let him take his time."

Squad balances emotional highs and lows

The frightening incident involving Kompany cast a dark shadow over a landmark week for the club. On Monday, Bayern striker Harry Kane was awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or, becoming the first Englishman to claim the prize since Michael Owen in 2001.

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Danks admitted that the squad has navigated a turbulent rollercoaster of emotions over the past few days. However, he praised the players for their extreme professionalism during such a difficult period.

"Full extremes of life in the last week. Joys and highs for Harry and the lows of the last days," Danks explained. "To get through these moments we had to rely on our chemistry, our team spirit and that definitely helped us."

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Bayern face massive test without Kompany

The Bayern squad must now refocus on a gruelling fixture list without their manager. Their busy schedule continues on Wednesday when they host Magdeburg in the second round of the German Cup.

A massive domestic test then follows this weekend. Bayern will welcome title rivals Borussia Dortmund for the latest instalment of Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga.