Bayern Munich see Tottenham's Harry Kane as perfect fit for striker role but won't overspend on transfer

Bayern Munich have identified Tottenham's Harry Kane as the man to plug their gap up front, but won't be drawn into a bidding war this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern's outlay for 2022-23 stands at a reported €145 million (£129m/$155m), leaving them unwilling to increase expenditure dramatically next campaign despite their preference for a more recognised No.9. While Julen Nagelsmann's side sit atop the Bundesliga and have the advantage over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League last-16 tie, they have at times missed the evergreen Robert Lewandowski up front since his move to Barcelona in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to German outlet BILD, an internal analysis undertaken by Bayern has earmarked Kane as the ideal striker to bring in, given his evident elite-level quality and his refusal to be drawn on a new Spurs contract beyond his current deal, which expires in 2024. It is thought, however, that the 29-year-old will take his time on a decision, which may include seeing his contract through to its completion.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The same outlet reports that this eventuality is more likely than Spurs selling to top four rivals Manchester United, who also hold a serious interest in Kane. It is thought that the Bundesliga giants would be happy to wait until 2024 if that enables them to land the England international - who reached a goalscoring career milestone earlier this month - on a free transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? With Bayern seemingly content to hold out for the best deal, any move likely won't materialise anytime soon, although a multi-billion takeover bid at Tottenham may put a halt to the transfer altogether.