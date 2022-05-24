Bayern Munich sign Ajax full-back Mazraoui on free transfer

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year deal and will officially join the club when his contract at Johan Cruyff ArenA expires at the end of next month.

The Netherlands-born defender made more than 100 appearances for Ajax after graduating from the club’s youth academy, winning three Eredivisie titles and two Dutch Cups.

What did Mazraoui say about his move to Bayern?

Speaking about his move to the German champions, Mazraoui said: "Straight from the first discussions with FC Bayern, I had a good feeling and I'm excited about joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“FC Bayern have just become German champions for the 10th year in a row and will be among the contenders to win the Champions League again next season. I've chosen this club because I can win the biggest titles here."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: “We're pleased to make Noussair Mazraoui our first new signing of the summer.

“He had offers from all over Europe and chose us because we have a clear plan with him and want to achieve big things with him.

“Noussair is a player who presses forward a lot down the right side. We also really like his mentality - he's fired up for this challenge at FC Bayern."

Mazraoui's career journey

Mazraoui joined Ajax’s academy at the age of eight before graduating to the senior side in 2018.

He made 137 senior appearances for the Dutch giants, scoring 10 goals, but his departure had been expected after the defender made it clear he was not going to sign a new contract, with Bayern reportedly winning the race for his signature ahead of Barcelona.

Though born in the Netherlands, Mazraoui has Moroccan nationality and made his debut for the national team in 2018, earning 12 international caps so far.

He missed the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year after a falling out with Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic, but has since returned to the side and is likely to play a key role at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

