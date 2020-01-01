Bayern Munich rule out January bid for Man City star Sane

The German giants will not move for the 23-year-old winger in the winter as he continues his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament problem

sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has ruled out a January bid for star Leroy Sane.

The international was heavily linked with a move to the champions last summer, as CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed their interest while former coach Niko Kovac said he was "very confident" of signing the winger.

But Sane suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury less than 15 minutes into the Community Shield clash with in August, ruling him out of action for several months. The 23-year-old is not expected to return to action for the Premier League side until February.

Bayern's former president Uli Hoeness suggested in September that they would return for him once he has recovered, telling Sports Illustrated: "We were very interested in him. We talked to him, but after his terrible injury we could not continue [discussions].

"We have to wait and see how his recovery is going, and in January, February the [recruitment staff and board] will sit down and think about what's going on."

And while Salihamidzic did not discuss the possibility of returning for the ex- star at the end of the season, he says they have no interest in pursuing him this month due to his condition.

"No, it is not an issue in winter," he told reporters on Thursday. "We need players to help us now."

Sane joined City from Schalke in 2016 and has made 134 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 39 goals on the way to two Premier League titles, two Carabao Cups and an success. His contract with the reigning Premier League champions expires in 2021.

Bayern have already confirmed the signing of Schalke star in Alex Nubel, who will move to Munich from Gelsenkirchen on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has agreed to a five-year deal, but Salihamidzic says he is not guaranteed to take Manuel Neuer's place upon his arrival at the Allianz Arena.

"We didn't [guarantee appearances] before and we won't do it in the future," he said. "Nubel knows that Manuel Neuer is number one. He is ambitious, but he will submit and is looking forward to working with Manuel.

"This is a very good situation for Bayern. Nubel is confident, he has a good mentality and a good character. I can guarantee he will be a success."