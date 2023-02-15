Bayern Munich eyeing transfer swoop for Marcus Rashford amid Man Utd star's hot-streak at Old Trafford

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping tabs on in-form Manchester United star Marcus Rashford ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bayern in search of a forward

Interested in Rashford

Has a contract with United until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The German giants are in the hunt for a goalscorer as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona in the summer. According to Sport Bild, Bayern have been keeping an eye on Rashford on the back of his impressive World Cup campaign with England in Qatar, where he scored three goals in five appearances. Rashford also has 21 goals to his name for the season at club level for United – one effort short of matching his personal best – and has netted 13 times through 16 appearances since the World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In December, Manchester United chose to activate the one-year extension clause for Rashford which ties him to the club until 2024. Bayern are aware that the 25-year-old will likely command a huge fee this summer, and may wait to see if the opportunity to sign him as a free agent arises instead. However, it has been reported that United are eager to tie Rashford down to a new long-term deal later in the year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern are not only focusing on Rashford, with the Bundesliga champions also keen on Tottenham captain Harry Kane, who is also approaching the final year of his contract with the north London club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD & BAYERN MUNICH? The forward will be in action against Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday, while Bayern will face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga this weekend after beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.