Bayern Munich could make move for 'unhappy' Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic with Thomas Tuchel pushing for reunion with midfielder

Bayern Munich could reportedly make a move to sign "unhappy" Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic with Thomas Tuchel pushing for reunion in Germany.

Kovacic unhappy at Chelsea

Bayern provides an escape route

Tuchel pushing to get midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatian international has just one year left on his Chelsea contract and is believed to be looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere. According to Sport 1, Bayern Munich can provide him an escape route from the London outfit with Tuchel keen for a reunion with the midfielder at the Allianz Arena.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After spending massively in the last two transfer windows, Chelsea are looking to cut down their squad size and it has been reported that they must part ways with at least 10 players in the summer to comply with the FFP (Financial Fair Play) regulations. Hence, Kovacic, who is a fluent German speaker as he was born in Austria and grew up playing for LASK Linz as a youth, might be allowed to leave if a suitable offer is tabled in front of the Blues.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The German outfit is looking for a player in central midfield who has creativity and stability, and Kovacic fits the bill perfectly. He was previously courted by Bayern in 2018 when Niko Kovac was in charge but the player chose to sign for the Blues permanently after a one-year loan deal. The Bavarian outfit is also considering a move for Manchester United's Casemiro but it has been reported that the Red Devils have no plans to let him leave this summer after signing him in 12 months ago.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Bild

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are yet to start negotiations with Kovacic for a fresh contract despite him being linked with other clubs. Apart from Bayern, Manchester City are also reported to be keeping close tabs on the midfielder as he is greatly admired by Pep Guardiola