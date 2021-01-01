'All clubs in Europe should work together' - Bayern Munich confirm opposition to Super League

The Bundesliga champions joined fellow German sides Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in announcing their intent to not join the new competition

Bayern Munich have confirmed their opposition to the Super League.

On Sunday, 12 teams from England, Spain and Italy confirmed they are set to join the new competition which has been designed to rival the current Champions League.

In a statement, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that his club are not behind the proposal, instead saying they prefer a revamp of the Champions League.

What was said?

“FC Bayern did not participate in the planning of a Super League," Rummenigge said. "We are convinced that the current structure in football guarantees a reliable foundation.

"FC Bayern welcomes the reforms of the Champions League because we believe that they are the right step for the development of European football. The modified preliminary round will contribute to more excitement and emotion in the competition.

“I do not believe the Super League will solve the financial problems of European clubs that were caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Rather, all clubs in Europe should work in solidarity to ensure that the cost structure, especially players' salaries and agents' fees, are brought in line with revenues in order to make all of European football more rational."

German clubs refuse to join Super League

Along with the 12 clubs already confirmed for the Super League, the competition is expected to add three more teams to reach a permanent group of 15 teams, with a further five clubs allowed to qualify each year.

It appears that no Bundesliga clubs will be joining, with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig joining Bayern on Monday announcing their opposition to the Super League.

"We reject any plans to establish a Super League," RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said in a statement on Twitter. Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke also confirmed his club's opposition to the proposal.

What is the new Champions League format?

As clubs announced their plans for a Super League, UEFA also confirmed on Monday that there will be a revamped Champions League starting in 2024.

The new format will see 36 teams partake in a single league format to replace the group stage. Each team will play a total of 10 games home and away, with the top eight automatically qualifying for the last 16 and those finishing between ninth and 24th to compete in two-legged play-offs to decide who else makes the knockout stage.

