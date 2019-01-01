Bayern confirm interim coach Flick to stay on as manager

The 54-year-old stepped in as interim following the exit of Niko Kovac, but he is now set to fill the role at least until Christmas

are set to stick with temporary manager Hansi Flick, though it is unclear whether he will be given the role on a permanent basis.

After the champions parted company with Niko Kovac earlier this month, 54-year-old Flick took charge of the first-team for wins over Olympiacos and .

With the international break following those fixtures, it had been expected a permanent replacement would be appointed before their next game, away to on November 23.

Flick had described the Klassiker match with Dortmund as “the finish line” for himself, but he will now be given more time to prove himself in the role.

Article continues below

"Hansi Flick will remain as our coach until further notice," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "Until at least Christmas, possibly beyond that. We trust him!”

A number of high-profile managers have been linked with the job including former boss Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, and Massimiliano Allegri.

More to follow…