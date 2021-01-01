Bayern Munich 'capable of defining an era', claims Salihamidzic

The German giants have been backed to dominate domestic and European football for years to come

Board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic says are capable of “defining an era” as the German giants look to build on their success of last season.

Hansi Flick’s side overcame Paris Saint-Germain in August to win the trophy for a sixth time and secure the treble having lifted the titles and DFB-Pokal earlier in the campaign.

For former Bayern striker Salihamidzic it was the perfect start to life in a new role, having stepped up to the club's board in July after three years as sporting director.

Despite that early success, Salihamidzic says this should just be the start of a sustained period of dominance.

“This team is capable of defining an era,” he told the club’s website. “Our task is to support them and do everything we can to play attractive, successful football.”

The coronavirus pandemic has made its presence felt across the world, with football no exception. Salihamidzic says it has been a challenge to adapt and cope with the pandemic but is grateful that sport has been able to continue.

“There’s hardly been any breathers since March,” he added. “But there are no breathers for anyone in society at the moment.

“The workload for players and coaches, physios and doctors, is already huge. But we have to think differently about a lot of things right now and be grateful that we can play our sport.

“In terms of structure, we’re planning quite normally. We scout, we analyse, we discuss positions and players. Regardless of coronavirus, we as Bayern have to be early with our ideas and think very creatively.”

The sporting shutdown in response to the pandemic at the start of spring resulted in a extremely busy second half to the year, with little time for players to rest and recuperate.

One positive to emerge from such a situation is increased opportunities for young players. Jamal Musiala, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Chris Richards are among a number of Bayern academy graduates given a chance to impress this season, although Salihamidzic insists the promotion of youth has always been one of the club’s main priorities.

“Youth work is very important for Bayern, that has nothing to do with coronavirus,” he said. “If a young player has the talent to play for the first team, he has it, regardless of coronavirus or not.

“We see their development with joy and confidence, with Jamal Musiala, with Chris Richards, with Bright, but also with Angelo Stiller. And then we’ve got Alphonso Davies, who’s still young, and also Tanguy Nianzou, who’s only 18.

“Something is growing there and we have to do everything at all levels to ensure that as many of those named as possible make it to the first team.”