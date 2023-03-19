Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Bayern Munich regain the top spot with a win against Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen?

Bayern Munich are up against Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in a bid to reclaim the top spot from rivals Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen are currently ninth in the table with 34 points from 24 games with 10 wins and 10 losses. They come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win in the Europa League to advance to the next round. The record against Bayern isn't as confidence infusing though, with Leverkusen losing four of their last five home games against the Bavarians.

Bayern Munich come into this having beaten Augsburg 5-3 at the weekend. Their record against the Werkself is formidable, with the Bavarian giants collecting second most points against them since Leverkusen got promoted in 1979. They would be gunning to reclaim the top spot in the league with a win.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich probable lineups

Bayer Leverkusen XI (3-4-3): Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Andrich, Bakker; Diaby, Azmoun, Writz

Bayern Munich XI (3-4-2-1): Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt; Cancelo, Kimmich, Musiala, Davies; Sane, Mane; Gnabry

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern Munich will be up against rivals Borussia Dortmund in their next game after the international break which could also serve as title decider. They will then face Freiburg twice in the next two, once in the league and again in the cup. They will then travel to Manchester for the big one against Pep Guardiola's City in the UCL.