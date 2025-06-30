Bayer Leverkusen agree €40m transfer for USMNT star Malik Tillman as Bayern Munich opt against triggering buy-back clause on PSV’s Eredivisie title winner

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly agreed a transfer with PSV for USMNT star Malik Tillman that could be worth €40 million (£34m/$47m).

WHAT HAPPENED?

The United States international finds himself heading back to Germany a year on from completing a permanent move away from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. He had spent the two seasons prior to that switch on loan at Rangers and PSV.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The highly-rated playmaker landed back-to-back Eredivisie titles during his time in Eindhoven, as he turned out alongside fellow countrymen Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi. He posted a career-best return of 16 goals in the 2024-25 campaign.

DID YOU KNOW?

Those exploits attracted attention from across Europe, with interest building steadily in Tillman. He has not done enough to convince Bayern that he should be brought back to the Allianz Arena, but he could be lining up against them in 2025-26.

WHAT ROMANO SAID

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims: “Malik Tillman to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties involved. Transfer fee around €35/40m total package, long term deal agreed with Tillman. Bayern have buy-back clause but Bayer04 now consider verbal agreement done.”

WHAT NEXT FOR TILLMAN?

Tillman is poised to sign a long-term contract with Leverkusen, as they seek to unlock further potential in the 23-year-old’s game. He previously made seven appearances for Bayern, scoring one goal, and will be hoping to form part of the USMNT’s plans for a home World Cup next summer.