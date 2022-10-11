Barcelona vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Barcelona against Inter on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Barcelona will look to exact revenge against Inter in order to boost their chances of competing in the 2022-23 Champions League knock-out stage when the two teams clash at Camp Nou on Wednesday. The Italians are three points clear of their third-placed opponent in Group C after a 1-0 win at San Siro last week.

The Blaugrana will be desperate to avoid a repeat of last season's group stage exit in the competition, but is now a do-or-die situation as Bayern are six points clear at the top of the group. The only win for Xavi's men was a 5-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen last month before losing 2-0 at the Allianz Arena.

On the other hand, Simone Inzaghi's side are three points off Bayern, against whom they lost 2-0. Inter picked up another win against Plzen (2-0) but the last time they travelled to Camp Nou, the hosts ran out 2-1 winners.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Inter Date: October 12, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 13) Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game between Inter and Barca can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the United Kingdon (UK), BT Sport 4 is showing Barcelona vs Inter on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch the match on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports fuboTV UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

Barcelona squad & team news

Frenkie de Jong was back in action in the La Liga win against Celta Vigo on Sunday. However, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo, Memphis Depay and Jules Kounde remain out injured.

Xavi will be torn between the importance of a result on Wednesday and the upcoming El Clasico tie against Real Madrid as Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Eric Garcia would be involved on Wednesday, too.

Marcos Alonso may start at left-back.

Barcelona Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders Bellerin, Pique, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Depay, Raphinha

Inter squad and team news

Inter's injury list consists of Dalbert, Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Cordaz, Joaquin Correa and Gabriel Brazao.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku may return for some of the game after being kept out since the international break with a muscle injury.

Edin Dzeko scored twice in the 2-1 Serie A win at Sassuolo over the weekend and should start alongside Lautaro Martinez in the frontline, with Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco as the two wing-backs.

Inter Possible XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko