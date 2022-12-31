Barcelona vs Espanyol: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Barcelona against Espanyol in La Liga in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Barcelona will be looking for their sixth La Liga win since the Clasico defeat to Real Madrid back in October, when Robert Lewandowski and co. host city rivals Espanyol at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Xavi's men hit fine form ahead of the World Cup international break, conceding just one goal - among the five overall this season - in a run of five straight victories in the Spanish top flight.

On the other hand, Espanyol are looking for their first win in six games but have made progress in the Copa del Rey through wins over Rincon and Atletico Paso.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Barcelona vs Espanyol date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Espanyol Date: December 31, 2022 Kick-off: 8am ET / 1pm BST / 6:30pm IST Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Stream: fubo TV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also stream the game live on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language) and DirecTV Stream.

Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV will showcase Barcelona vs Espanyol on TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN Deportes fuboTV, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream UK Viaplay Sports 2 Viaplay, LaLigaTV India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD JioCinema

Barcelona squad & team news

Robert Lewandowski's three-match ban has been suspended which means he is available to take part in the Barcelona derby and is likely to line up alongside Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele in attack.

It's between Frenkie de Jong and Gavi for the central role in midfield, while Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia look good to man the defence with Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso as the full-backs.

Ronald Araujo, Franck Kessie and Sergi Roberto are all in the squad after recovering from injury.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Balde, Kounde, Garcia, Alonso; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders Bellerin, Pique, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Gavi Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Depay, Raphinha

Espanyol team news and squad

Keidi Bare has a ligament injury, and a hernia keeps Adria Pedrosa a doubt.

Centre-back Leandro Cabrera is back from his ban and should make it back to the XI, with head coach Martinez likely to ring in changes from the Copa del Rey games. Martin Braithwaite will be hoping to face the side he left on a free transfer in September.

Espanyol possible XI: Lecomte; Gil, Cabrera, Calero, Olivan; Melamed, Souza; Braithwaite, Darder, Puado; Joselu