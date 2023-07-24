Quiz: Only a Barcelona superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Albert Jorquera</li><li>Ruud Hesp</li><li>Victor Valdes</li><li>Jose Manuel Pinto</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Frank de Boer</li><li>Txiki Begiristain</li><li>Julio Salinas</li><li>Hristo Stoichkov</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Rafael Marquez</li><li>Javier Saviola</li><li>Giovanni van Bronckhorst</li><li>Lilian Thuram</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Miguel Angel Nadal</li><li>Abelardo</li><li>Rivaldo</li><li>Romario</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Guillermo Amor</li><li>Jose Ramon Alexanko</li><li>Txiki Begiristain</li><li>Jose Mari Bakero</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Frank de Boer</li><li>Julio Alberto</li><li>Sergi Barjuan</li><li>Marcos Alonso Pena</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Eric Abidal</li><li>Yaya Toure</li><li>Adriano</li><li>Samuel Eto'o</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Thiago Motta</li><li>Deco</li><li>Gianluca Zambrotta</li><li>Oleguer Presas</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gheorghe Hagi</li><li>Ronald Koeman</li><li>Bernd Schuster</li><li>Gary Lineker</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gheorghe Popescu</li><li>Michael Reiziger</li><li>Abelardo</li><li>Andoni Goikoetxea</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Johan Cruyff</li><li>Evaristo de Macedo</li><li>Carles Rexach</li><li>Migueli</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Javier Urruticoechea</li><li>Pedro Maria Artola</li><li>Carles Busquets</li><li>Andoni Zubizarreta</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Romario</li><li>Patrick Kluivert</li><li>Ronaldo</li><li>Phillip Cocu</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Andres Iniesta</li><li>Luis Figo</li><li>Carles Puyol</li><li>Luis Enrique</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Alexis Sanchez</li><li>Neymar</li><li>Dani Alves</li><li>Pedro</li></ul></section>