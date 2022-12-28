Barcelona considering summer move for Dortmund youngster Moukoko amid contract standoff

Barcelona would be interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko as a free agent in the summer if he does not sign a new contract.

Teenager yet to agree deal with Dortmund

Barca looking at summer move

Premier League clubs interested in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The teenage striker's contract expires this summer and he has so far been unable to agree a new deal with the club. While Moukoko could still pen fresh terms, Barca will move for the youngster if he hits the open market in July, according to Fabrizio Romano (via the House of Champions YouTube show).

There is talk, however, of Premier League clubs being willing to pay for Moukoko's services in January if the 18-year-old plans on leaving. Barcelona won't be among the suitors, though, as they aren't likely to sign any forwards in January.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona already have one of the finest strikers in the world in Robert Lewandowski, but Moukoko is widely regarded as one of the best young talents out there. The German has six goals and four assists this season for Dortmund and became the youngest German player to feature at a World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUKOKO? The youngster stands to be a vital part of the rest of Dortmund's season, with the club still in the Champions League and pushing for top-tier European football next year.