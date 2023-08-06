Barcelona submit joint-loan offer for Man City duo Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo

Barcelona have reportedly submitted a joint-loan offer to Manchester City for Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo.

Barcelona want Man City duo on loan

Have submitted offer to Man City

Willing to buy Silva permanently next summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants are pursuing an ambitious move this summer as they want the Portuguese duo of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City this summer, according to Sport. The report further suggests that the reigning La Liga champions have already submitted a proposal to the European champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ever since the news suggesting that Ousmane Dembele has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain broke, Barcelona are believed to be searching for a quality winger on the right side to replace the Frenchman. Xavi considers Silva to be a perfect addition to their squad for the right flank. In their official bid with the Premier League side, Barcelona have reportedly kept a clause that would force them to buy Silva permanently for €70m (£60m/$77m) at the end of the 2023/24 season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Cancelo's loan deal could be possible as the right-back is keen on moving out of the club in search of more game time, Manchester City are unlikely to let Silva leave this season, especially after Riyad Mahrez's departure from the club this summer. The Premier League champions have even informed the player's suitors that he will not be allowed to leave.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will next face newly promoted Burnley on August 11 in the Premier League opener.