'A lot of things have to happen' - Barcelona star Pedri responds to PSG transfer links

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has addressed reports linking him with a potential transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Pedri committed to Barcelona

Rumoured to be a target for PSG

Wants to be a future Barca captain

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard has insisted that he remains focused on preparing for the upcoming season with Barcelona and is not paying attention to any speculation over his future. Pedri has called Barcelona "the club of his dreams" and claimed that he wants to continue at the Catalan club for many more years - unless "very bad and very unpleasant" things occur.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked whether he will be staying at Barcelona for the 2023-24 season and beyond, Pedri told La Vanguardia: "Yes, for sure. I’m very calm here. Enjoying myself, focused on the tour, and focused on being ready to play. I’m not paying attention to what people are saying elsewhere. I’m only thinking about preparing for the pre-season and enjoying my time with Barça.”

Pressed on PSG's reported interest in his services, Pedri replied: "I don’t keep an eye on the offers that come my way. My representatives receive that. I tell them that if they want to listen, they should do it. And they will tell me but I’m focused on what is important to me, which is to train, play and enjoy. But a lot of things have to happen for me to leave this club. It would have to be very bad and very unpleasant. I see it as very unlikely, Barça is the club of my dreams and I want to stay for many more years.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pedri was believed to be running for captaincy for the 2023-24 season. However, it was Sergi Roberto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, and Frenkie de Jong, who were eventually named as the four skippers after a dressing room vote.

Although Pedri admitted that he wants to lead Barcelona in the future, he backed the decision of his team-mates as he feels that he is not ready yet for the responsibility. "I voted for De Jong and Araujo. And they’re the ones who won," he said. "They deserved it more than anyone else. They have been at the club for many years and I think they show the image that a captain should give. Who doesn’t want to be captain of their dream team? I know someone voted for me but I think I’m still too young for that."

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Pedri will hope to star in the Joan Gamper Trophy final against Tottenham on August 8 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with Barcelona set to open their latest La Liga campaign against Getafe five days later.