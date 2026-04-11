Barcelona star causes concern for Flick ahead of the Atlético clash

Barcelona suffered an injury scare when one of their players grabbed his right leg in the closing minutes of the first half against Espanyol in La Liga’s 31st round, prompting concern from manager Hansi Flick.

Barcelona still won the Catalan derby 4–1 on Saturday to reach 79 points at the top of La Liga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Gerard Martin felt pain in his right leg during a solo run in the 36th minute and was replaced by Marc Casado at half-time.

He immediately fell to the ground clutching the back of his calf, prompting immediate concern from Flick, especially with the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atlético Madrid scheduled for next Tuesday.

After a brief spell of confusion, during which his team-mates signalled for him to come off, the defender received treatment and carried on until the break.

At half-time he limped off, and club doctor Ricard Bruna immediately assessed his condition.

He did not return after the interval, with Casado coming on in his place; Martin was later spotted on the bench with an ice pack on the injured area.

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