Barcelona's Putellas wins women's Ballon d'Or

Barcelona talisman Alexia Putellas has been named the 2021 women's Ballon d'Or winner.

Putellas has been a mainstay in the Barca team since joining the club from Levante back in 2012, racking up over 350 appearances across all competitions.

The 2020-21 campaign was arguably the 27-year-old's best yet as she led the club's successful treble charge, and she has now been rewarded with the most prestigious individual award in the game.

Putellas' outstanding year

Putellas recorded a staggering 37 goals and 27 assists last season as Barca stormed to success in the Primera Iberdrola, Copa de la Reina and Women’s Champions League.

Three of the Spanish midfielder's goals came in finals, including a penalty in the team's 4-0 Champions League triumph over Chelsea.

In addition to her exploits at club level, Putellas also became the most capped player in the history of the Spanish women's national team earlier this year, moving two ahead of Marta Torrejon on 92.

Who did Putellas beat to the award?

Putellas finished first in the Ballon d'Or vote ahead of Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, with her Barcelona team-mate Jennifer Hermoso completing the top three.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto were the only non-Barca or Chelsea players to secure a top ten spot, along with Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema.

Putellas is the fourth player to land the women's version of the award, following in the footsteps of 2019 winner and Unites States women's international Megan Rapinoe.

