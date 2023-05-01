Barcelona pre-season 2023: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Everything you need to know about Barcelona's upcoming pre-season plans ahead of the 2023-24 campaign

Barcelona's pre-season this year is, once again, expected to be dominated by transfer talk. Although the Blaugrana will likely have a league title to celebrate, all of the focus is likely to be on if, and how, they can bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou.

Amid a financial situation that hasn't improved much, a move to a smaller stadium while their current one is being renovated, and a squad that will need additions outside the Argentine, it could be a pivotal summer in manager Xavi's system. Get it right, and Barca could be set up for a new era of success. Get it wrong, and they could fall behind Real Madrid once again.

Details as to how, exactly, this pre-season will look are sparse, with more concrete information sure to come out over the next few weeks and months. Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about Barcelona's pre-season tour, including info on how to buy tickets, where to find games, squad details, and more.

Barcelona pre-season 2023 fixtures & results

The Blaugrana haven't confirmed any pre-season fixtures yet and information about any potential tour overseas has been relatively limited. However, Spanish publication SPORT suggested that Barcelona will once again embark on a North American trip. Last summer, they played a series of high-profile friendlies against the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid, while also squaring off against New York Red Bulls.

Similar plans are reportedly in place this year, with the report suggesting that the Blaugrana are looking at setting up a west coast "base camp" before playing fixtures in San Francisco and Miami. No opponents have been confirmed, although Barca are reportedly discussing another US-based Clasico as a follow up to last year's fixture in Las Vegas.

Still, no official information has been released to date.

Barcelona pre-season 2023 tickets

Barcelona will release ticket information once their pre-season plans are officially set.

How to watch & stream Barcelona 2023-24 pre-season tour

Broadcasters for Barcelona's pre-season fixtures are sure to be confirmed once the fixture list is released. In the past, games have also been made available on Barcelona's in-house media network. However, the club is getting rid of that service on June 30. How, exactly, that impacts the accessibility of pre-season fixtures remains to be seen. Until then, there is sure to be content on Barca's official YouTube channel.

Barcelona 2023-24 pre-season tour squad

The Blaugrana's pre-season squad should feature many of the same faces from this year's likely La Liga-winning side. Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Gavi and Ousmane Dembele are all nearing fitness and should be ready to go by late June.

All of the focus, though, will certainly be on the potential arrival of Messi. Barcelona have publicly flirted with the Argentine in recent months, and have reportedly entered preliminary discussions with La Liga as to how they can afford to bring Messi back to Camp Nou.

When does Barcelona's 2023-24 season start?

La Liga will start the 2023-24 season on Saturday, August 12th, 2023 and last until late May 2024. Fixtures are not yet available, and no announcement date has been confirmed. However, last year, they were made available in late June.