Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest targeted by Union Berlin with USMNT star in line for fresh Champions League opportunity after nightmare spell at Milan

Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest has been targeted by Union Berlin which gives him a fresh shot at the Champions League after his nightmare Milan spell.

Dest set to leave Barcelona

Milan will not activate purchase clause

Union Berlin set sights on him

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star's stint in Italy has proven to be a disaster as he hasn't played for the Rossoneri since January and has made just 14 appearances across all competition since joining from Barcelona in a loan deal, with a buy option of €20 million (£18m/$22m) in the summer of 2022. However, he might get to play Champions League football next season, since, according to Calciomercato (Via Mundo Deportivo), Union Berlin are interested in his services.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bundesliga outfit finished fourth in the league standings, ensuring them a spot among Europe's elite clubs. They are now looking to add quality to their squad before rubbing shoulders with Europe's biggest teams and Dest is an exciting option for them despite his lack of game time in recent months.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dest has a contract with the Catalan club until 2025 and due to their complex financial situation, they would like a permanent move which would enable them to receive a fee for his transfer. However, It is unclear whether the German outfit would be willing to pay a transfer fee for Dest or request a loan deal with a purchase option, similar to what AC Milan did in 2022. But according to reports in Germany, the club has already agreed to personal terms with the player for a move in July.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It seems set that Dest will leave Barcelona this summer and join a new outfit. Union Berlin look to be the next destination, but the player is yet to receive a clearance from the La Liga champions.