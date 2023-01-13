'It was the right decision' - Barcelona legend Iniesta has no regrets over Japan move

Andres Iniesta insisted that it was "the right moment" to move to Japan, after the player left Barcelona for Vissel Kobe in 2018.

Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe in 2018

Entering last year of contract

Has won two trophies with the team

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona legend elected to leave the Catalan club in May 2018, after celebrating a La Liga win. He penned a three year contract with Japanese side Vissel Kobe shortly after, and extended his deal a further two years after the 2021 season. In an interview with The Athletic, Iniesta insisted he made the correct decision in leaving the club, despite signing a lifetime contract to stay at the Camp Nou.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Moving to Japan was the right decision," Iniesta said. "I had to take it. I was happy and convinced that it was the right moment. And time has, fortunately, shown me that I was correct. It was the right decision on a sporting level and on a family level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iniesta formed a deadly midfield partnership with Xavi at Barcelona, featuring in central midfield alongside his fellow Spaniard for 10 years. He ended his Barca career with 601 appearances for the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR INIESTA? The midfielder's contract expires in 12 months. What happens after that remains to be seen.