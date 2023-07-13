Barcelona near shock signing! La Liga champions in final talks to snap up ex-Southampton star Oriol Romeu from Girona

Barcelona are closing in on a surprising deal to sign former Southampton player Oriol Romeu from Girona.

  • Barcelona in advanced talks for Oriol Romeu
  • Romeu viewed as Busquets replacement
  • Fourth signing of the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona are edging closer to completing a surprising deal to sign Romeu from Girona according to Sport. The Spanish champions are engaged in advanced negotiations to secure the services of Romeu, viewing him as a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Busquets.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Southampton midfielder will become Barcelona's fourth signing of the summer after Ilkay Gundogan, Vitor Roque and Inigo Martinez as the Blaugrana are keen to bolster the squad for coach Xavi to compete on all fronts.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Oriol Romeu Southampton 2021-22Getty ImagesOriol RomeuGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Catalan club is set to face Juventus, Arsenal and Real Madrid as a part of their preseason preparations in their upcoming fixtures.

