Barcelona could give Jordi Alba cold-blooded axe as club seeks to raise over €200m to get green light for summer transfers

Barcelona are reportedly preparing for a summer clear out, with the club needing to save millions in wages in order to buy new players this summer.

Jordi Alba in line to be sold

Barca need to register four players

Club hoping to strengthen this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? According to estimates, Barcelona need to slash roughly €200 million (£176m/$215m) in order to comply with La Liga's strict salary rules. While the Blaugrana have made strides in that direction in the past by cutting wages, they could look to sell some players. Among those in the firing line is left-back Jordi Alba, who is owed €38m(£33.4m/$41m) next year, according to Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona could face yet another summer of financial issues. The Blaugrana are unable to register Gavi, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo who all penned contract extensions, and according to La Liga President Javier Tebas, are barred from making any signings until they comply with salary cap rules.

The club's salary limit is currently €684m(£603m/$783m), well over the mark of €450m (£397m/$486m) they need to hit in order to spend this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Manager Xavi reportedly wants to strengthen in a number of areas this summer in order to add depth for European competition. The club have also been repeatedly linked with a sensational reunion with club legend Lionel Messi.

WHAT NEXT? The Blaugrana will have to make a number of financial moves in order to save money this summer. There's club football to be played before then, with Elche up next in la Liga on April 1.