Revealed: Barcelona's bold new transfer strategy following Ilkay Gundogan & Oriol Romeu summer signings

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly chalked out a bold new transfer strategy after signing Ilkay Gundogan & Oriol Romeu in the summer.

Deco frames new transfer strategy at Barca

Will not sign players who are above 30

Feels that they do not have resale value

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blaugranas managed to do decent business in the summer transfer window as they got on board experienced players like Oriol Romeu, Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan without digging deep into their pockets. However, all the aforementioned players are above 30 years of age despite the quality they add to the side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to a report in Sport, Deco wants the club to refrain from signing players who are over 30 as they do not have any resale value which is a major issue for the financially troubled club. The retired midfielder has been holding regular discussions with Barcelona manager Xavi regarding this new approach and the duo will make the final decision in November.

It is understood that Deco has also had a word with Barcelona scouts and has set them new criteria for finding players and also shared critical information so that there is complete coordination between the first team and the technical office.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? There is currently a fine blend of youth and experience in the Barcelona squad as youngsters like Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, and Pedri are earning regular minutes under Xavi with the more experienced campaigners like Robert Lewandowski and Gundogan still remaining integral parts of the playing XI. Barca will return to action on Wednesday evening in a Champions League clash against Porto.