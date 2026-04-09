Barcelona has become threatened with a penalty from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in the wake of the events that occurred before the team’s match against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona lost to Atletico Madrid 0–2 in the match that took place yesterday evening, Wednesday, at Spotify Camp Nou in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

But before the opening whistle, a number of Barcelona fans threw objects at Atletico Madrid’s bus as it arrived at the stadium, in an incident that has been repeated this season during a previous cup match.

The incident occurred on the street leading to the stadium, where the bus was pelted with a barrage of objects. It did not result in injuries among members of the delegation, but it caused material damage, specifically to two panes of glass on the driver’s side.

Regarding that, Diego Simeone, the Rojiblancos coach, said: “Society has not changed, and we cannot fix it. It is not an isolated incident; rather, it is what usually happens every time we visit Barcelona.”

The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo quoted the text of UEFA’s regulations, specifically Article 16 related to “Order and security at matches in UEFA competition.”

The article states that “host clubs and national associations are responsible for order and security inside the stadium and in its vicinity before, during and after matches. All associations and clubs must comply with UEFA’s safety regulations and are responsible for any incidents that may occur, and may be subject to disciplinary sanctions unless they can prove there was no negligence in organizing the match.”

According to Mundo Deportivo, a decision from UEFA’s disciplinary committee is expected, but indications suggest that a financial fine will be imposed on the Catalan club.

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