Barcelona an eye-watering €200m short of being able to register 'academy players' Gavi and Araujo

Barcelona are unable to register starlets Ronald Araujo and Gavi on new deals as their squad cost exceeds La Liga's limit by €200 million (£175.8m).

Gavi, Araujo signed new deals last year

La Liga have rejected their registration

Barca €200m over in squad cost

WHAT HAPPENED? The rule, which was voted into action back in November, stipulates that Barca's current income would allow for a limit of around €400 million (£351m/$435m). Spanish outlet MD note that, in reality, this stands somewhere nearer to €600 million (£527.43m/$652m), meaning the club will have to find a way to bridge the €200m ($217m) gap through salary reductions, new sponsorship deals and incoming transfer fees.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The immediate effect is that, despite Barca boasting a €3 million gap in their salary limit, they are unable to register Araujo and Gavi. Both signed deals last year in April and September, respectively, which tied them down to long term contracts each set with a €1bn (£866m/ $1bn) release clause. However, the league have now ruled that these deals cannot come into effect until Barca make up the eye-watering €200m gap.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That is despite the recent departures of Gerard Pique and Memphis Depay, as the club look set for another clearout through this window and beyond. Barca will, in theory, be forced to offload a number of players before they can confirm any new signings or improved contracts of current stars, who they risk losing if their deals expire before the €200m gap is bridged.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? Recent reports had suggested that the performances of French winger Ousmane Dembele would be rewarded with a new deal, although it is now clear the club will have to get their financial affairs in order before investing any more money.