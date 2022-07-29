'Barcelona are a disgrace!' - Neville hits out over De Jong treatment

The former Manchester United star denounced the Catalan club for not paying the midfielder's full wages amid a transfer battle

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hit out at Barcelona over their treatment of Frenkie De Jong.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Neville lambasted the Spanish club and called them a "disgrace" for how they have handled the situation so far.

He wrote, "I actually don’t care if he signs for United or not! However, it has highlighted a situation I’ve always been passionate about which is employers/clubs taking the piss out of workers/players and not paying them their due money! Barca are a disgrace to their great name!"

What is the issue between Barcelona and De Jong?

Reports suggest De Jong is owed €17 million (£14.5m/$17m) by Barca in deferred salary payments, a sum which the midfielder is not willing to give up. That in turn is said to be causing delays to Man Utd's potential signing of De Jong.

This is not the first time that Gary Neville criticised Barcelona. Earlier he had suggested that the Dutch midfielder should consider taking legal action against the club.

Have Barcelona won the transfer window?

Barcelona have been busy this window, signing Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Franck Kessie. They also agreed a new contract with Ousmane Dembele, who many had expected to depart after his old deal expired at the end of last season.

Xavi may not be done strengthening his squad, as Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are being targeted.