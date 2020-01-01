Barcelona confirm De Jong injury with uncertain return date for midfielder

The 23-year-old has missed his side's last two matches and could be out for a bit longer following the news he has suffered an injury

Frenkie de Jong is facing a period on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle injury.

confirmed on Sunday that tests have revealed an injury to the midfielder's right leg.

De Jong started for the Catalan giants on their return to action in the 4-0 victory over Mallorca on June 13, but missed the subsequent clash against and the 0-0 draw against on Friday.

The Primera Division leaders are unsure when the 23-year-old international will be fit to play again as they wait to see how he recovers.

"The clinical follow-up on Frenkie De Jong has uncovered an injury in the soleus of his right leg," a statement on the club's website read. "The evolution of the injury will condition the player's availability."

De Jong joined the Camp Nou outfit from last summer and has been ever-present in the team this campaign, though the way the club have used him so far has been questioned by Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman, who uses him in a deeper role alongside another defensive midfielder.

The Netherlands international has made 38 appearances in all competitions this season and missed just three matches so far, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

While Argentine sensation Lionel Messi remains the undisputed star at Barca, former Ajax, and Netherlands attacking midfielder Wesley Sneijder recently tipped his compatriot to take over as the team's leader and hero when it is time for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to leave.

“De Jong made the best choice because he understood that his football is perfect for and Barcelona," Sneijder said earlier this month. “He did very well to choose Barcelona: it is a club suitable for him, when Messi will stop with football Frenkie will become even more of a leader."

Barca sit top of La Liga having played 30 matches and sit three points clear of Real Madrid, who take on on Sunday evening. Quique Setien's team are in action again on Tuesday when they take on at Camp Nou before visiting Celta four days later.