Barcelona boss Xavi denies favourable refereeing decisions as Negreira case charges widen

Xavi has rejected claims that Barcelona have received preferential treatment from match officials as Spanish prosecutors investigate the club.

Barca hit with wider charges in Negreira case

Xavi refuted claims that Barca have paid refs

Judge unable to find connection between payments and decisions

WHAT HAPPENED? It emerged on Thursday morning that Barcelona, as a club, is under formal investigation for bribery in relation to the so-called Negreira case. The scandal received public attention six months ago, when it was revealed that the Blaugrana sent payments of more than €7.3 million to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, vice-president of the Spanish technical committee of referees. The media have repeatedly questioned Xavi about the charges.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There will be more news about the Negreira case next week, and the week after, and another one in a month and a half," Xavi said. "I have never, ever, had the sensation that the referees were ruling in our favour. Never, ever."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In September, a judge ruled that there is, as yet, no evidence connecting Negreira to the payment of referees themselves. Barcelona, for their part, insist that they sought scouting reports from Negreira, using the official as an 'external consultant.'

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona could now face stricter punishments, given the scope of the charges. There is a chance that they could face a public trial by jury, according to The Athletic.