'Barcelona has become my home' - Arthur posts emotional farewell ahead of Juventus move

The 24-year-old joined the Serie A champions in a €72 million (£66m/$81m) deal back in June, with Miralem Pjanic going the other way

Arthur has bid an emotional farewell to as the midfielder heads to pastures new with .

The 24-year-old will link up with the Serie A giants after moving in a €72 million (£66m/$81m) deal in June, with Miralem Pjanic – six years his senior – moving in the opposite direction.

Arthur’s exit from Camp Nou has been a messy one. In April, he said he was only interested in staying at Barcelona but, after being shown the door, he refused to play for the club in their Champions League campaign after returning to Brazil.

More teams

Now, though, he has perhaps sought to repair some burned bridges as he sets about establishing himself at Juventus.

“Saying goodbye is always difficult, even more so [because I am] leaving behind a place that has become my home,” Arthur said in a video posted on Twitter.

“An incredible city, that will remain forever in my heart. Where everyone received me as another Catalan, showed me a new culture, helped me to grow as a player and, especially, as a person.

“I am leaving a group of brilliant players. I'm very lucky to have played alongside them and, most of all, I am grateful for their support as good people with huge hearts.

“The crowd won me over from the first day, made me proud to play for them and to wear one of the greatest shirts in the world.

“They showed me care and respect that I will never forget.

“Today is the day to say goodbye, but I am taking everything with me in my heart forever.”

Article continues below

Arthur’s desire to remain at Barca was made clear four months ago, when he said: "There is always speculation but my idea is clear. The only option that interests me is staying at Barcelona.

"The supposed interest of big clubs is always flattering and a positive sign, but my mind is on playing for Barcelona for many years."

His arrival at Juventus will no doubt provide new head coach Andrea Pirlo with a welcome selection headache, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot also available to play a similar role.