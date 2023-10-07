Too much pressure! Barcelona angered as Spain coach Luis de la Fuente compares in-form starlet Lamine Yamal to Argentine legend Lionel Messi

Barcelona have been reportedly offended with Spain coach Luis de la Fuente's comparison of teen sensation Lamine Yamal to legend Lionel Messi.

Yamal in incredible form for Barcelona

Has broken several records this season

De la Fuente compared him to Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? The young forward has been grabbing headlines consistently with impressive displays under Xavi Hernandez. His brilliant form has helped him nail a starting berth at the club and also boasts of having two senior international caps after making his Spain debut at just 16 years and 57 days.

Yamal not only became the youngest debutant in Spanish national team history but also etched his name as the youngest goalscorer after finding the net against Georgia.

It is no surprise that he has been called again for international duty as De la Fuente is delighted with the forward's performances and even put him in the same bracket as Diego Maradona and Messi while explaining his plan for the youngster.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Sport, the manager's comments have not gone down well with Barcelona as they want to protect the player from unnecessary limelight. Although they understand that the comments were made in no malice, they believe that the comparison was 'erroneous'.

Recently, Xavi had played down the comparisons to Messi insisting that Yamal is not a finished product and the players who were prematurely compared to the World Cup winner have more often than not failed to live up to expectations. Even the club wrapped up his contract extension ceremony away from the flashbulbs in a private event at the Ciudad Deportiva.

WHAT NEXT? Yamal will be in action against Granada on Sunday in a La Liga fixture before joining the national team camp for two Euro qualifiers against Scotland and Norway on October 12 and 15, respectively.