‘Unacceptable’ – Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen send support to Jenni Hermoso after Luis Rubiales refuses to resign after forced kiss at Women’s World Cup

Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen lambasted Luis Rubiales after he refused to resign after forcibly kissing Jenni Hermoso.

The Spanish FA President remains adamant that his actions in the aftermath of Spain's World Cup victory were "consensual" and he sees no reason to step down from office.

Instead, he has warned that he will seek legal recourse if need be to protect his interests while hitting back at his critics.

Rubiales' reactions have sparked outrage with several players including David De Gea, Iker Casillas, and Hector Bellerin having slammed the administrator for sticking to his guns.

Now, Hermoso's national team-mate Putellas has come out in support of her and has slammed Rubiales for his actions.

She wrote on X: "This is unacceptable. It's over. "With you, partner @Jennihermoso."

Meanwhile, Hermoso's former Barcelona team-mates Hansen also offered her support. "Jenni Hermoso with you! This is all lies. We all see what really happened."

Cata Coll, the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team also shared her support to Hermoso and wrote: "What a pity it gives me that 23 soccer players are not the protagonists… it's over! With you to death @Jennihermoso."

Meanwhile, Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias has announced that he will be boycotting the Spain national team as a mark of protest against Rubiales and has ruled himself out of contention for future international call-ups "until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."

Barcelona have also issued a statement on Rubiales and his actions at the Women's World Cup.

"FC Barcelona, however, wishes to make clear that it considers totally improper and inappropriate the RFEF president's behaviour during the celebrations for the World Cup victory achieved by the Spanish Women's team."